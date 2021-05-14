Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 6.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

