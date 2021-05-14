Function X Market Cap Reaches $150.42 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $150.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.82 or 1.00185881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00254526 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 251,849,728 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.