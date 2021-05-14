Function X Market Cap Reaches $150.42 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $150.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.82 or 1.00185881 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050577 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00254526 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
