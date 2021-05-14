Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $4.20 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00602622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00237326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.38 or 0.01148891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.58 or 0.01203311 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,939,529 coins and its circulating supply is 937,439 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.