FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $360.53 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $360.53 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

