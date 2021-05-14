Furucombo Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $1.26 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00599394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00241242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01158451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.25 or 0.01217176 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

