Fusible (FUSII) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $787,251.67 and $18,379.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

