Fusible Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Fusible has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $791,217.83 and approximately $22,728.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

