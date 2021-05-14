Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,049. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

