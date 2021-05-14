FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19. Savaria has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.