FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$759.20 million and a PE ratio of -4,506.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.48.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.