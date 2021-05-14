FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

