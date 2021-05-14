FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Decreased by Analyst

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $18.96 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

