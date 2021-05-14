FY2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Post in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE POST opened at $116.85 on Friday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

