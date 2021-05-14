FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Issued By Truist Securiti

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

