FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

VNP has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

TSE VNP traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 48,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,694. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a PE ratio of 89.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.52.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

