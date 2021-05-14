FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

TSE:CG traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.66. 429,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,667. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

