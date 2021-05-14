FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.67.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.35. 96,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

