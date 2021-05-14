FY2022 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.97. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

