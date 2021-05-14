FY2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 48,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a PE ratio of 89.69. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

