FY2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut by Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,199. The stock has a market cap of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

