FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

TSE FRU traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.05. 216,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$9.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -74.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

