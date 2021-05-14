FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,236. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

