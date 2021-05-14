FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reduced by Analyst

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 863,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.50 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

