FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barksdale Resources Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barksdale Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.

BRO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 16.32 and a current ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. Barksdale Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

