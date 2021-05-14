FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cellectis S.A. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

CLLS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.