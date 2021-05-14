FY2025 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised by Analyst

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP stock remained flat at $$5.53 during midday trading on Friday. 27,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Endo International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

