Fyooz Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,285.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $20,285.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.