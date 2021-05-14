GAMB (GMB) 1-Day Volume Hits $536,383.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $26.16 million and $536,383.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

