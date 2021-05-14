GameCredits Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $868,049.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00649435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,393,102 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.