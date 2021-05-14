GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $158.69. 32,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,749,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

