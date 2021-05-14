Garrison Point Capital LLC Acquires 230,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 44.5% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MBS ETF worth $106,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,016.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,133. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

