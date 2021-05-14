Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Sells $357,488.58 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IT stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

