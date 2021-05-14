Gas Price Hits $13.32 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.32 or 0.00026343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $134.89 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

