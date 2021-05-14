GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report sales of $174.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.75 million. GasLog posted sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $758.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $765.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

GLOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 13,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,573 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

