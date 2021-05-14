Geeq Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $168,596.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.81 or 0.01171670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00115475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063261 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

