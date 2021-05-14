Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Gems has a market capitalization of $587,625.57 and $5,636.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

