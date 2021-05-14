Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. 367,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,912. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

