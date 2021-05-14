General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
NYSE:GE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 127,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Electric by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,730,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
