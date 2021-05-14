General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 127,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Electric by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,730,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

