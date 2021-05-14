General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

