General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 5.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $41,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

