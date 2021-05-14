General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of General Motors worth $473,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

