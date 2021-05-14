Genesis Vision Price Tops $8.94 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00017789 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.