GenesisX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $295.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $114,375.19 and $295.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,375,703 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

