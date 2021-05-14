Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,482. Genius Sports has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.94.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

