Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0232

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Gentarium has a market cap of $124,172.07 and $85.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,360,504 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

