Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

