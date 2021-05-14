GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $4,357.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00655128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,339.64 or 1.00132659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00251585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008972 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

