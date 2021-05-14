Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $350,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

