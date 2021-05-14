GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $59.98 million and $1.89 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00010527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

