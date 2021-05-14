Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

GEVO stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 922,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,697,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

